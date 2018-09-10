Vince Young Named Member of 2018 Rose Bowl Hall of Fame Class

PAUL SAKUMA/Associated Press

Former Texas Longhorns and NFL quarterback Vince Young was named a member of the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame's Class of 2018 Monday.

Young famously led Texas to a Rose Bowl 41-38 victory over USC in 2006, earning a national championship by rushing for a touchdown in the dying moments of the fourth quarter. It remains one of the most memorable games and moments in college football history, and Young's performance was one for the ages.

He was superb in the contest, finishing 30-for-40 through the air for 267 yards while also rushing 19 times for 200 yards and three touchdowns.

