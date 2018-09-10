LSU Tigers vs. Auburn Tigers: Odds, Analysis, College Football Betting Pick

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

LSU owns eight victories in the last 11 meetings with Auburn, but Auburn is 4-2 against the spread over the last six meetings. In a key early-season battle in the SEC West the Tigers from the Bayou meet the Tigers from the Plains on Saturday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

College football point spread: Auburn opened as a 10-point favorite, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report).

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 27.2-21.3 Auburn (College football picks on every game).

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the LSU Tigers can cover the spread

LSU is 2-0 on this young season, after blanking FCS Southeastern Louisiana last week 31-0. The Tigers turned an early Lions fumble into a touchdown and a 7-0 lead, scored again on their next possession for a 14-0 advantage and later used a 40-yard Hail Mary on the final play of the second quarter to take a 24-0 lead into halftime. LSU got a little complacent on offense in the second half, but the defense didn't, forcing a punt, a fourth-down failure and two turnovers over Southeastern Louisiana's last five possessions.

On the night, the Tigers out-gained the Lions 335-254, out-rushed SELA 184-65 and won the turnover battle 3-0. Senior running back Nick Brossette, a week after running for 125 yards against Miami, ran for 137, while the LSU defense held the Lions to just 3.3 yards per play, recorded five sacks and pitched a shutout.

Two weeks ago, the Tigers opened their season with a somewhat surprising 33-17 victory over the Miami Hurricanes.

Why the Auburn Tigers can cover the spread

These Tigers are also 2-0 on the season, following their 63-9 romp over FCS Alabama State last week. Auburn started a bit slowly but scored touchdowns on three consecutive possessions spanning the first and second quarters, to go along with touchdowns on an interception return and a blocked punt. The Tigers led at the half 42-2 and sat many starters for the rest of the day. Auburn also tacked on a couple fourth-quarter scores but came up a bit short of covering as a ridiculous 62-point favorite.

On the evening the Tigers out-gained the Hornets 567-205, racked up 429 yards on the ground and won the turnover battle 4-0. Meanwhile, the Auburn defense held Alabama State to 3.2 yards per play and recorded 10 tackles for losses.

Two weeks ago, the Tigers opened their season with a 21-16 victory over what's supposed to be a pretty good Washington team.

Smart betting pick

The last two meetings in this series have been decided by five and four points, and this game should be close, too. Auburn may win, but playing at home means the spread is probably inflated by a field goal or so. The smart money here takes the points with LSU.

College football betting trends

The total has gone under in eight of LSU's last nine games on the road against Auburn.

Auburn is 0-7 ATS in its last seven games in Week 3.

LSU is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games.

All college football odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.