Ohio State Buckeyes vs. TCU Horned Frogs Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The Big Ten and Big 12 don't hook up all that often, but the Big Ten holds the edge recently, going 6-3 straight up and 5-3-1 against the spread versus the Big 12 over the last three seasons. In an interesting early-season inter-sectional battle Ohio State takes on TCU on Saturday night on neutral turf at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

College football point spread: The Buckeyes opened as 12.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 42.2-26.6 Buckeyes (College football picks on every game)

Why the Ohio State Buckeyes can cover the spread

The Buckeyes are 2-0 both SU and ATS this season, covering two big spreads, after roughing up Rutgers on Saturday 52-3. Ohio State drove 67 yards to a touchdown on its first possession, led 14-0 after one quarter, 35-0 at the half and 42-0 before allowing the Scarlet Knights to hit the board with a field goal midway through the third quarter. The Buckeyes then tacked on the game's final 10 points to secure the cover as 35-point favorites.

On the day Ohio State out-gained Rutgers 579-134 and out-rushed the Knights 225-69. Sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins threw four touchdown passes without an interception, and has now thrown nine touchdown passes through his first two games. Meanwhile the Buckeyes defense held Rutgers to just 2.2 yards per play.

Two weeks ago Ohio State opened this season with a 77-31 rout of Oregon State, covering a 40-point spread.

Why the TCU Horned Frogs can cover the spread

The Frogs are also off to a 2-0 start, following their 42-12 victory over SMU on Friday night. TCU actually spotted the Mustangs the first nine points of the game, and only led 14-12 at the half. But a fumble return for a touchdown early in the third quarter sparked a 28-0 run to end the game, and the Frogs covered as 23-point favorites.

On the night TCU out-gained SMU 393-242, out-rushed the Mustangs 247-131 and won time of possession by a 34/26 split. Two weeks ago the Frogs defeated FCS Southern University 55-7, just missing the cover as 49-point favorites.

Smart betting pick

Ohio State, being Ohio State, is often overrated on the college football betting lines. And TCU, being TCU, is often underrated. In fact, the Frogs are 9-3 ATS their last 12 times out as underdogs. The Buckeyes may very well win this game outright but the smart money takes TCU and the points.

College football betting trends

The total has gone under in three of Ohio State's last four games.

The total has gone under in TCU's last four games against the Big 10.

TCU is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games in September.

All college football odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.