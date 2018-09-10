Boston College Eagles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons Odds, Analysis, Betting Pick

Veronica Dominach/Associated Press

Not too long ago Boston College beat Wake Forest three times in a row, but the Demon Deacons are 4-3 straight up and 5-2 against the spread over the last seven meetings.

Which side is the smart bet for Thursday night's ACC bout down in Winston-Salem, North Carolina?

College football point spread: The Eagles opened as 3.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 32.6-17.5 Eagles (College football picks on every game)

Why the Boston College Eagles can cover the spread

The Eagles are off to a 2-0 start to this season both SU and ATS after trouncing FCS Holy Cross on Saturday 62-14.

Boston College drove 76 yards to an AJ Dillon touchdown on its first possession, scored on a 74-yard Dillon run on the first play of its second possession and drove 62 yards to another Dillon touchdown on its third possession for a 21-0 lead midway through the first quarter. The Eagles then began resting starters.

Later, up 55-14, Boston College delighted its financial backers by tacking on one more score for the cover as 44-point favorites.

Boston College outgained the Crusaders 634-280. Also, the Eagles defense pitched a shutout; the only two touchdowns Holy Cross scored came on blocked punts.

Two weeks ago, Boston College opened this season with a 55-21 victory over Massachusetts, covering a 20-point spread. In fact, the Eagles are 10-1-1 ATS over their last 12 games.

Why the Wake Forest Demon Deacons can cover the spread

The Deacons are also off to a 2-0 start after topping FCS Towson on Saturday 51-20. Wake Forest let the Tigers stick around to the tune of 14-14 into the second quarter, then used a 24-0 run, which included a pair of punt returns for touchdowns by sophomore Greg Dortch, to take control.

The Demon Deacons racked up 582 yards of offense, including 340 on the ground. Meanwhile, freshman quarterback Sam Hartman threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 64 yards and another score. He's now accounted for 748 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns through his first two collegiate games.

Wake Forest may have covered as a 33-point favorite Saturday if it hadn't thrown an interception inside its own red zone, leading directly to a Towson touchdown, and lost a fumble at the Tigers' two-yard line.

Two weeks ago the Deacons defeated Tulane 23-17 in overtime.

Smart betting pick

Wake Forest beat Boston College last year 34-10. The Demon Deacons won't win this one by 24, but they may still win it outright. Also, Wake Forest is 8-4-1 ATS its last 13 times out as home dogs. The smart money goes along with that trend here.

College football betting trends

The total has gone under in Boston College's last eight games against Wake Forest.

The total has gone under in 32 of Boston College's last 45 games on the road.

Boston College is 6-18 SU in its last 24 games against its conference.

