Benjamin Pavard Reportedly Offered to Barcelona in Latest Transfer Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Stuttgart defender Benjamin Pavard.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Sport Witness), agents for the player have been in touch with the La Liga champions about a possible switch, and Barcelona believe the full-back is an "interesting" option at the moment.

It's added that the France international has a release clause of €35 million (£31 million) in his contract with the Bundesliga side that becomes active at the end of the current season. Barcelona would reportedly face stiff competition from Bayern Munich to sign Pavard.

