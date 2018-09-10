Benjamin Pavard Reportedly Offered to Barcelona in Latest Transfer Rumours

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistSeptember 10, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 09: Benjamin Pavard of France looks on during the UEFA Nations League A group one match between France and Netherlands at Stade de France on September 9, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Stuttgart defender Benjamin Pavard. 

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Sport Witness), agents for the player have been in touch with the La Liga champions about a possible switch, and Barcelona believe the full-back is an "interesting" option at the moment.

It's added that the France international has a release clause of €35 million (£31 million) in his contract with the Bundesliga side that becomes active at the end of the current season. Barcelona would reportedly face stiff competition from Bayern Munich to sign Pavard.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Barca, Atleti, Man Utd & Dortmund Scout Lozano

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Barca, Atleti, Man Utd & Dortmund Scout Lozano

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    Dortmund's Favre Impressed by Paco Alcacer

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Dortmund's Favre Impressed by Paco Alcacer

    BVB Buzz
    via BVB Buzz

    Former Saint-Etienne Player William Gomis Shot Dead

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Former Saint-Etienne Player William Gomis Shot Dead

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Gabigol: 'I Want to Win with Inter; I Will Not Give Up'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Gabigol: 'I Want to Win with Inter; I Will Not Give Up'

    Sempreinter
    via Sempreinter