Barcelona Reportedly Interested in Signing Flamengo Midfielder Lucas Paqueta

Barcelona are reportedly interested in strengthening their midfield options further with the signing of Flamengo starlet Lucas Paqueta.

According to Joaquim Piera of Sport, the Blaugrana have been impressed with the 21-year-old's performances for Flamengo so far this year. The youngster earned a call-up to the Brazil senior squad recently, making his debut in the friendly against the United States on Saturday.

"He's taken huge steps forward in 2018 and his progression has not gone unnoticed in Europe," said Piera. "And Barca, once again, are one of the teams with an eye on him—although they won't be short of competition."

Piera noted that the midfielder has a contract with Flamengo until 2020, and his current terms include a release clause worth €50 million (£45 million).

