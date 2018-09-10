Barcelona Reportedly Interested in Signing Flamengo Midfielder Lucas Paqueta

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistSeptember 10, 2018

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 02: Lucas Paqueta (L) of Flamengo struggles for the ball with Luiz Otavio of Ceara during a match between Flamengo and Ceara as part of Brasileirao Series A 2018 at Maracana Stadium on September 02, 2018 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly interested in strengthening their midfield options further with the signing of Flamengo starlet Lucas Paqueta.

According to Joaquim Piera of Sport, the Blaugrana have been impressed with the 21-year-old's performances for Flamengo so far this year. The youngster earned a call-up to the Brazil senior squad recently, making his debut in the friendly against the United States on Saturday.

"He's taken huge steps forward in 2018 and his progression has not gone unnoticed in Europe," said Piera. "And Barca, once again, are one of the teams with an eye on him—although they won't be short of competition."

Piera noted that the midfielder has a contract with Flamengo until 2020, and his current terms include a release clause worth €50 million (£45 million).

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    Uruguay U20 Close to Madrid Switch

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Uruguay U20 Close to Madrid Switch

    Football-espana
    via Football-espana

    Ronaldo and His Family Relax in Monte Carlo

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ronaldo and His Family Relax in Monte Carlo

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Tottenham Risk PSG Wrath with Rabiot Talks

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Tottenham Risk PSG Wrath with Rabiot Talks

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    False Alarm: Nike's 'Mash-Up' Barca Shirt Won't Be Next Home Top

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    False Alarm: Nike's 'Mash-Up' Barca Shirt Won't Be Next Home Top

    Sport Witness Team
    via Sport Witness