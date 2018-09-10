NCAA Football Rankings 2018: Analyzing Week 3 Polls and Top 25 College Standings

John Raoux/Associated Press

The second full week of the college football season was fairly unusual.

Not because of the upsets that took place, but because there were none that impacted top-10 teams. All of them won, and most by big margins.

Both the Associated Press poll and the Amway Coaches Poll are in agreement when it comes to the top nine teams in the country.

Alabama remains in the top spot, followed by Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State, and those four teams would presumably be headed for the College Football Playoff. While it's much too early to start talking about that, college football fans are always thinking about the teams likely to end up in the championship race.

Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Auburn, Notre Dame and Stanford follow in the next five spots. Washington is in the 10th spot in the AP poll, while Penn State is in that spot in the coaches poll.

Alabama rolled to yet another win, and their 57-7 victory over Arkansas State surprised nobody. The Crimson Tide continues to play quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts, and it does not seem to have an impact. Alabama looks like a dominating team, and there is no reason to doubt Nick Saban's side for the foreseeable future.

The schedule is just too easy as the Crimson Tide doesn't play a team in the Top 25 until early November when they go to LSU.

Tagovailoa threw three TD passes in the win over Arkansas State, while Hurts had two scoring passes.

"I think that both guys did a really good job," Saban said, per John Zenor of the Associated Press (h/t Yahoo Sports). "I think both guys played well. We made some big plays in the passing game, were pretty efficient."

The Crimson Tide is the No. 1 team in the nation for the 106th time since the AP poll started in 1936. That moves Alabama slightly ahead of Ohio State, as the Buckeyes have been the top-ranked team 105 times in poll history.

Clemson may be a bit lucky to be sitting in the No. 2 spot. The Tigers held on for a 28-26 road victory over a feisty Texas A&M team that outscored the Tigers 13-0 in the final period.

If Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond had been successful on a late two-point conversion, the Aggies would have pushed the game into overtime.

While Clemson had problems on the road, Georgia did not. The Bulldogs had a tough assignment at South Carolina, but Georgia came through with a 41-17 triumph. Quarterback Jake Fromm threw for 194 yards and a touchdown, and the Georgia running game proved too much for the Gamecocks to handle.

Ohio State punished Rutgers 52-3, and quarterback Dwayne Haskins looked like a superstar as he completed 20 of 23 passes for 233 yards with four touchdowns.

However, the Buckeyes are going to get put to the test Saturday when they go to AT&T Stadium in Dallas to take on undefeated TCU. The Horned Frogs are ranked 15th in the nation.

Oklahoma may no longer have Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, but Kyler Murray looks like he can handle the QB1 position. He threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more in the Sooners' 49-21 triumph over UCLA.

The Sooners could be vulnerable to an upset if they are not careful, because they go to Ames, Iowa, to take on Iowa State this week.

Oklahoma suffered a tough blow with the loss of running back Rodney Anderson to a knee injury. It's the third time Anderson has suffered a season-ending injury in his career.

"We're heartbroken for him," Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said in a statement, per the AP. "He's overcome so much in his career, and if anybody can do it again, it's Rodney."