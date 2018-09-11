College Football Hot Seat: Coaches in Danger of Getting Fired After Rough Starts

0 of 9

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

The 2018 college football season is only two weeks old, but it's never too early to start wondering which coaches are on the brink of termination.

One important distinction before we dive in: There's a fine line between the hot seat and a hot take. For instance, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, Miami's Mark Richt and Florida State's Willie Taggart all had woefully disappointing Week 1 showings, resulting in quite a few fiery opinions about their ability to win a championship. However, it's going to take a lot more than that for those coaches to get fired.

But the following nine coaches are in danger of losing their jobs.

Some of them probably just need to avoid further embarrassing losses in order to remain in place, but most of these coaches might as well start packing up their offices if they don't turn around things in a hurry.

They are listed in alphabetical order by school.