College Football Odds Week 3: Early Lines for LSU vs. Auburn and More

The opening lines are out for Week 3 of the 2018 college football season, a slate of games headlined by the No. 12 LSU Tigers' trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium to take on the No. 7 Auburn Tigers.

According to OddsShark, Auburn is a 10-point favorite at home.

LSU beat Auburn 27-23 at home a season ago, but Auburn looks like a much better team in 2018.

In the opener, it survived a difficult game with the Washington Huskies, who were ranked sixth at the time, and Jarrett Stidham has 386 passing yards and two touchdowns through his first two games. LSU dominated the Miami Hurricanes in the opening week, but that result might have said more about Miami. Not to mention, the Hurricanes out-gained LSU 342-296.

A lot of college football fans are also eager to see the Ohio State Buckeyes tested against the TCU Horned Frogs. Even though they're without head coach Urban Meyer, beating the Oregon State Beavers and Rutgers Scarlet Knights by a combined score of 129-34 doesn't say much about the Buckeyes.

Ohio State is a 12.5-point favorite over TCU in Arlington, Texas.

The defending national champion Alabama Crimson Tide have put up 108 points in their opening two games, while the Ole Miss Rebels have allowed 68 points. Because of that, it's little surprise Alabama is favored by 22.5 points.

Points are unlikely to be in short supply when the No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowboys welcome in the No. 17 Boise State Broncos. The two teams rank third and seventh, respectively, in total yards so far. The Broncos are only a 2.5-point underdog, so this might be a game to avoid when it comes to Week 3.

The same could be said for the North Carolina State Wolfpack's matchup with the No. 17 West Virginia Mountaineers. The weather in Raleigh, North Carolina, is shaping up to be pretty nasty. Muddy, wet conditions would be a problem for the Mountaineers, who rely on their high-powered aerial attack led by Will Grier.

NC State is a three-point favorite, and an upset could be on the cards if the weather becomes a factor.