Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs Reportedly Had £45M Frenkie de Jong Bid Rejected

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly had a £45 million bid for Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong rejected during the summer transfer window.

Mauricio Pochettino's side made contact with Ajax but were told the 21-year-old Netherlands international is not for sale, according to Mundo Deportivo (h/t MailOnline's Jordan Seward).

Barcelona are also interested in the midfielder and met with a similar response. However, the Spanish champions will continue with their attempts to land De Jong, per the report.

De Jong is a dynamic midfielder with bags of potential. He is a versatile player who has also featured in defence for Ajax.

The 21-year-old is aware of his defensive responsibilities but can also bring the ball forwards and join in the attack.

Statman Dave highlighted how good he is in possession:

He made his Netherlands debut in Thursday's friendly win over Peru and grabbed an assist for their opening goal scored by Memphis Depay.

Opta highlighted his performance in the opposition half:

De Jong has spoken about his future and confirmed he will remain with Ajax for the rest of the season after the club secured their place in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League, per NOS (h/t Goal's Harry Sherlock).

"Maybe someday I'll join Barcelona, but not this season," he said. "I'm staying at Ajax. I think it will be a good year."

The Dutchman looks a good fit for Barcelona's passing game. However, the club do not lack for midfield options and strengthened further in the summer by bringing in Arthur and Arturo Vidal.

Spurs had a quiet transfer window and were the only Premier League club not to make a single signing.

Yet they have done business with Ajax before, having signed Davinson Sanchez, Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen from the Dutch side.

Pochettino has a good track record of developing youngsters and may be able to offer De Jong more regular playing time in north London.

Ajax have managed to keep hold of De Jong this summer, but a move away in the future looks increasingly likely. It remains to be seen if Spurs can beat off interest from Barcelona to land the 21-year-old.