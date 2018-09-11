Spain vs. Croatia: Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Odds

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Spain go in search of their second win of the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League on Tuesday, as they welcome Croatia to the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero in Elche.

Luis Enrique's side came from behind to secure a 2-1 win over England in their first game of the tournament on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

The match is Croatia's first in UEFA's new-look competition. Zlatko Dalic's side warmed up for the game with a 1-1 international friendly draw against Portugal.

Date: Tuesday, September 8

Time: 7:45 p.m. (BST), 2:45 p.m. (ET)

Odds: Spain win 18-25, Croatia win 9-2

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN Player (U.S)

TV Info: Sky Sports Football (UK), ESPN2 (U.S.)

Spain's victory over England was manager Enrique's first game in charge since taking over La Roja. It was a positive start after a disappointing 2018 FIFA World Cup when they were beaten by hosts Russia in the last 16.

It's a new era for La Roja after seeing key stars such as Andres Iniesta, Gerard Pique and David Silva retire after the World Cup.

Saul Niguez, who did not play a single minute in Russia, staked his claim for a regular place with a goal and an impressive performance.

Football writer Simon Harrison offered his view:

Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno also netted for Spain and may have done enough to keep his place in attack. Squawka Football highlighted his contribution:

David De Gea caught the eye with some top-class saves. The Manchester United goalkeeper was criticised during the World Cup, but Enrique said he "never had any doubts" about the 27-year-old, per Jack Rosser at the Evening Standard.

Another win for Spain would put them in a commanding position in the group. However, World Cup finalists Croatia will be no pushovers.

The visitors will once again look to Luka Modric for inspiration, and they should also have Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic back in the team after he missed the draw against Portugal.

Modric will come up against Real Madrid team-mate Sergio Ramos, who has given his view on the Croatian being nominated for The Best FIFA Men's Player award, as shown by Grup 14's Rafael Hernandez:

Ivan Perisic was on target against Portugal and will also provide a threat, while Chelsea loanee Mateo Kovacic is also pushing for a place after a strong showing.

Croatia showed their team spirit, unity and fighting spirit at the World Cup and will prove stubborn opposition. Spain have made the perfect start under Enrique, but they face a different test altogether on Tuesday.