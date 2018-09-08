Manchester United Keen on Ruben Neves Transfer Amid Manchester City Rumours

Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho will be allowed to "counter any offer" from Manchester City for Ruben Neves during the January transfer window. The Manchester United manager is free to rival the Premier League champions for the Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder, who is valued at £60 million.

Metro's Sean Kearns has reported City are keen on Neves this winter after failing to beat Chelsea to former Napoli pass-master Jorginho during the summer.

However, the Red Devils also have interest in the 21-year-old Portugal international. The Old Trafford club may have the inside track with Mourinho and Neves sharing the same agent, Jorge Mendes, according to Kearns.

He also noted how Mendes has clients in City's senior squad, including centre-back Nicolas Otamendi, goalkeeper Ederson and attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Joel Ryan/Associated Press

This isn't the first time United have been tipped to rival City for Neves recently. Goal's Sam Lee has reported "Mourinho has become annoyed by Mendes' apparent willingness to strike a deal with the Blues. Mendes is Mourinho's agent and is said to be aware that United would be interested in Neves were he to become available."

United's shouldn't come as a surprise, though, even after the £52 million capture of Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk this summer. The Brazil international has made a slow but solid start to his career with the Reds, but there are deeper issues in Mourinho's midfield.

Most of those issues concern Paul Pogba, with the Frenchman's relationship with Mourinho continuing to be a source of scrutiny. Kearns noted how United have stopped negotiations over a new contract with the ace.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Pogba hardly helped his case when he cast doubt on his United future during a recent interview with Sky in Germany (h/t Sky Sports): "I still have a contract, I'm playing there at the moment, but who knows what will happen in the near future."

Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, is reportedly set to meet with Juve to possibly discuss the midfielder, per Italian source Tuttosport (h/t MailOnline's Nathan Salt).

Neves would be an intriguing alternative to United's discontented record signing. He doesn't have the power and drive Pogba can muster going forward when he's on form.

Even so, Neves possesses other qualities, notably an impressive and varied range of passing:

The former Porto prospect also has a knack for striking from distance, proving deadly from set pieces. His steady efficiency in possession and underrated eye for goal would make Neves an asset for either United or City.

Beating their local rivals to his signature would represent a coup for Mourinho, who has seen Pep Guardiola push City ahead of the Reds.