Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts Shine in Alabama's Dominant Win over Arkansas State

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Alabama Crimson Tide cruised to victory with a 57-7 rout of the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday, with the offense coming up big.

Hours before kickoff, The Athletic's Aaron Suttles (via Pat Smith of The Paul Finebaum Show) reported that, barring injury, junior Jalen Hurts is expected to redshirt this season after losing out on the starting quarterback job to sophomore Tua Tagovailoa.

Unlike previous years, though, Hurts is eligible to play in four games while still maintaining redshirt status. That means Hurts was able to see the field against Arkansas State in Week 2.

It may not have been against SEC competition, but both quarterbacks had a chance to show what they could do Saturday.

Tua Tagovailoa Puts Big-Play Offense on Display

A big reason as to why Tagovailoa was able to win the starting job is due to the fact that his arm gives the Crimson Tide an opportunity to light up the scoreboard.

And that's exactly what happened in Week 2.

It took Alabama just five plays and less than two minutes to drive 75 yards down the field on the opening drive of the game. Jerry Jeudy capped off that touchdown drive with a 58-yard catch-and-run. The Crimson Tide's next drive would be even shorter (12 seconds, to be exact), as Tagovailoa connected with Henry Ruggs III for a 31-yard score.

Two completions, 89 yards, two touchdowns. Big-play offense at its finest.

Tagovailoa wasn't done, though. Later in the first, he had a chance to show off his arm on a 41-yard pass to DeVonta Smith down the sideline.

Sure, his receivers did most of the work on the first two touchdowns, but Tagovailoa found holes in the defense. Regardless of who the opponent is, a quarterback's job is to make good reads.

Tagovailoa spent some time on the sideline in the first half, as Hurts got some snaps. When he re-entered the game, though, he continued to put on a show. He made a perfect throw to Derek Kief on the edge of the end zone late in the third for a touchdown, putting the ball where only his receiver could get it.

Overall, Tagovailoa completed 13 of 19 passes for 228 yards and four touchdowns, adding 20 rushing yards on four carries.

It's tough to truly evaluate Tagovailoa against an overmatched Arkansas State team, but all he can do is play against the teams in front of him. It's also important to remember this is Tagovailoa's second career start. He still has room to improve, but he certainly continues to prove he can lead the team on scoring drives, and in a hurry.

Jalen Hurts Ready When Called Upon Amid Redshirt Rumors

While Tagovailoa had a relatively flawless performance, Hurts' day started with a miscue. He led Alabama 80 yards downfield on his first drive, only to fumble after taking a big hit as he made an attempt at the end zone with his legs.

Fortunately for him, though, he has a short memory and was able to quickly put that mistake behind him. Hurts' next drive found the end zone, thanks to a tremendous effort by Smith on a 30-yard reception. A 10-yard touchdown pass to Irv Smith Jr. capped off the drive.

Hurts finished the day by completing seven of nine passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

There really wasn't much Hurts could have done Saturday to convince head coach Nick Saban to adjust the quarterback depth chart. That said, he continued to show he will be ready when called upon. Given the pregame news of Hurts' impending redshirt, that dependability will be key for the Crimson Tide, as the third-year passer will likely only see the field down the stretch if it's an emergency situation.

'Bama Defense Shows Midseason Form in Early Blowout

Alabama faced the challenge of having to replace the likes of Minkah Fitzpatrick, Daron Payne, Rashaan Evans and others who moved onto the NFL.

So far, so good through two contests.

Last week, Alabama did not allow the Louisville Cardinals to get on the board until the game was well in hand. This time out, it was more of the same.

Alabama has outscored its first two opponents by a combined 68-0 in the first half this season. That includes a 38-yard pick-six by junior defensive back Saivion Smith off Red Wolves quarterback Justice Hansen in the second quarter on Saturday, meaning the defense has scored more points than it has allowed in first halves this year.

With dominant starts like that, the second half of games become a mere formality and allow other players to see action.

A strong defense has traditionally led Saban's Crimson Tide teams, and that appears to be the case again this season. Then again, Louisville was playing in its first game in the post-Lamar Jackson era and Arkansas State was more of a tune-up game than a challenge.

Of note, Alabama is not currently scheduled to face a ranked team until Nov. 3, when it goes to Baton Rouge to face LSU. All three of the Crimson Tide's (currently) ranked opponents come over their final four games.

What's Next

Alabama will open SEC play next week with a road game against Ole Miss on Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. ET.