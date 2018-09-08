Jose Luis Rodriguez Talks Up Real Madrid Move Rumours

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistSeptember 8, 2018

Uruguay's Jose Luis Rodriguez (L) fights for the ball with Saudi Arabia's Hassan Altambakti during their U-20 World Cup round of 16 football match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in Suwon on May 31, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JUNG Yeon-Je (Photo credit should read JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images)
JUNG YEON-JE/Getty Images

Real Madrid may complete the signing of Jose Luis Rodriguez as early as "this weekend," according to the Uruguay U20 defender.

Rodriguez revealed the interest of Los Blancos, as well as another unnamed club, during an interview with Sport 890 (h/t ESPN FC's Robbie Dunne): "My agent is talking to them now, and in these next few days I should be able to travel and try to close it. No, there is another side, but I would be lying if I told you I knew who it was."

The defender, who plies his trade for Uruguayan club Danubio, is expected to join Real's B team, per Dunne.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.   

Related

    Details on FIFA 19 Stars Revealed So Far ➡️

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Details on FIFA 19 Stars Revealed So Far ➡️

    EA SPORTS
    via EA SPORTS

    Griezmann: If Beckham Wants Me, I'll Join Inter Miami

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Griezmann: If Beckham Wants Me, I'll Join Inter Miami

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    The Real Madrid Dressing Room Unites Around Modric

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    The Real Madrid Dressing Room Unites Around Modric

    Eduardo Redondo
    via MARCA in English

    Uruguayan Youngster Expects to Join Real Madrid Soon

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Uruguayan Youngster Expects to Join Real Madrid Soon

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com