Jose Luis Rodriguez Talks Up Real Madrid Move Rumours

JUNG YEON-JE/Getty Images

Real Madrid may complete the signing of Jose Luis Rodriguez as early as "this weekend," according to the Uruguay U20 defender.

Rodriguez revealed the interest of Los Blancos, as well as another unnamed club, during an interview with Sport 890 (h/t ESPN FC's Robbie Dunne): "My agent is talking to them now, and in these next few days I should be able to travel and try to close it. No, there is another side, but I would be lying if I told you I knew who it was."

The defender, who plies his trade for Uruguayan club Danubio, is expected to join Real's B team, per Dunne.

