Brent Grimes Out vs. Eagles in Week 2 with Groin Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 14, 2018

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes (24) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes will miss Sunday's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles with a groin injury. 

The team officially listed Grimes as out for Week 2 after he didn't participate in practice this week. 

Now in his third season with the Bucs, Grimes had to sit out the season opener against the New Orleans Saints with the same injury. 

Grimes has been one of the few bright spots for a Tampa Bay defense that has struggled to stop opponents over the past two seasons. The team finished 22nd in points allowed and last in pass defense in 2017. 

In 13 games last season, Grimes led the Buccaneers with 11 passes defensed and tied for the lead with three interceptions. 

The Bucs are still trying to figure things out in the secondary, though they do have some young talent capable of taking a step forward in 2018. Vernon Hargreaves was a first-round pick in 2016, but injuries limited him to nine games last year. 

Ryan Smith is entering his third season with the team after starting a career-high 10 games in 2017. Rookie Carlton Davis, who started last week's win over the Saints, could be in the starting lineup again on Sunday. 

