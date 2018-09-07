Anthony Martial Reportedly Stops Manchester United Contract Negotiations

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Contract talks between Anthony Martial and Manchester United have reportedly cooled amid rumours the player has backed away from negotiations.

Martial is said to be concerned about his uneasy relationship with manager Jose Mourinho, despite United being ready to offer a new deal, according to Mike McGrath of The Sun.

Martial "is reluctant to commit while out of favour" with Mourinho, according to McGrath. The latter noted relations between the forward and his boss soured when the player was fined £180,000 for leaving the preseason tour for the birth of his son.

It means Martial could now wait on the future of Mourinho, who is under no small pressure after losing two matches already this season.

Whether Mourinho is around or not, Martial staying in any circumstances would be considered a win for United:

McGrath also noted the Red Devils can exercise a clause in Martial's current deal to extend him for another year beyond this season. However, the Old Trafford club has been moving to secure a more long-term solution before then.

French source RMC (h/t Get French Football News) recently reported United chief executive Ed Woodward has "made Martial an enormous five-year contract extension offer, with a considerable salary."

The move was interpreted by some, including James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph, as one made in opposition to the wishes of Mourinho. BBC Sport's Simon Stone has also reported how Mourinho's desire to sell Martial during this summer's transfer window was refused.

However, the Daily Mail's Charles Sale said Mourinho and Woodward "are in agreement" over Martial extending his stay in the red half of Manchester.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Regardless of the current state of play between United's manager and chief executive, there is little doubt Martial's development has stalled since Mourinho took over in 2016.

Having enjoyed a thrilling debut campaign on Louis van Gaal's watch in 2015/16, former Monaco star Martial has since become a periphery figure. He made just 18 starts in the Premier League last season and has been given the nod just once by Mourinho through four matches in the current campaign.

United are playing a dangerous game wasting one of their most valuable assets. His contract situation already has some of Europe's top clubs keen on him, with Serie A giants Juventus wanting a free-transfer swoop, per Calciomercato's Fabrizio Romano.

Martial's pace, power and eye for goal would make him an asset at any club, so United would be wise to bet on the 22-year-old's long-term potential.