Tom Brady Says Son's Fantasy Football QB Is Matt Ryan, Not Him

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said Friday his own son passed on him during his fantasy football draft ahead of the 2018 NFL season.

"Not me," Brady responded when asked about his son's fantasy QB, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

The younger Brady opted for Atlanta Falcons signal-caller Matt Ryan as his starter instead.

While the decision may cause a little consternation inside the home, it's probably a smart move despite Ryan's sluggish start to the campaign Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Quarterback is a fantasy position this year with ample depth, which means the wise move is loading up at other positions, namely running back and wide receiver, early on. That means you won't get Brady or Aaron Rodgers, but Ryan or Drew Brees is good enough to win a fantasy title.

The 41-year-old longtime Patriots quarterback has enjoyed nearly two decades of NFL success in large part because of his football IQ. His son's decision to pass on his dad suggests he's strong in that category, too.