Jermaine Jones Announces Retirement from Football After 18 Seasons

Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Former United States team midfielder Jermaine Jones has announced his retirement from football after 18 seasons.

The 36-year-old, who played for Los Angeles Galaxy last season, announced his decision on social media:

Jones began his career in Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt and also enjoyed spells at Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke.

He returned to Major League Soccer after the 2014 FIFA World Cup to play for New England Revolution and Colorado Rapids before joining the Galaxy in 2017.

Jones began his international career with Germany. He managed three appearances for Die Mannschaft in warm-up games ahead of the UEFA 2008 European Championship.

However, he was allowed to switch allegiances to the United States, as the matches were not deemed to be competitive games.

The midfielder made his United States debut in a 2-2 friendly draw against Poland in October 2010 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

He went on to win 69 caps for the U.S. and scored four goals. The most eye-catching was his fine equaliser against Portugal in a 2-2 draw at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

Jones curled a shot past goalkeeper Beto from outside the box to level for the U.S. after Nani had put Portugal ahead on five minutes.

The midfielder was one of America's best players at the tournament as the team qualified behind Germany in Group G. They were knocked out in the round of 16 by Belgium after extra time.

He was an important player for his country and also played in three CONCACAF Gold Cups and one Copa America.

After leaving Germany, Jones enjoyed brief spells with Blackburn Rovers and Turkish side Besiktas before spending the rest of his career in Major League Soccer.

Jones is the second U.S. star to announce his retirement recently. Clint Dempsey confirmed he was hanging up his boots at the end of August.