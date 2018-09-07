Manchester United Transfer News: Paul Pogba Contract Talks Reportedly on Hold

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly put contract talks with midfielder Paul Pogba on hold due to current uncertainty over his future at Old Trafford.

Pogba's contract does not expire until 2021, but the Red Devils wanted to begin discussions early because of the "complicated nature of negotiations" with his agent Mino Raiola, according to ESPN FC's Rob Dawson.

It's said the club were hoping to step up talks at the start of next season with a view to Pogba signing in early 2020, but that schedule has now been pushed back.

Pogba has fuelled speculation over his future with comments he made on Tuesday ahead of France's international friendly with Germany.

"My future is currently in Manchester," he told Sky Germany (h/t BBC Sport)."I still have a contract, I am playing there at the moment, but who knows what will happen in the next few months."

Football correspondent James Robson offered his view:

Pogba appears to have become unsettled at Manchester United due to his relationship with Jose Mourinho. The Red Devils boss dropped Pogba from the team on several occasions last season. The Frenchman has also been unable to consistently produce his best form at Old Trafford.

Mourinho did hand Pogba the armband for Manchester United's early Premier League games while club captain Antonio Valencia was injured. Pogba impressed against Leicester City but was poor in defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

At his best, Pogba is a dynamic presence in midfield, as he showed for Les Bleus on their way to winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup. However, he has often looked a different player under Mourinho at Old Trafford.

Alex Shaw at ESPN FC said he's not done enough:

There's no doubting Pogba's quality, and Manchester United will hope Mourinho can find a way to bring out the best in him in order to challenge for trophies.

His relationship with Mourinho does appear to be a problem. Although the United boss has been trying to appease the midfielder recently, according to football writer Scott Patterson:

If Pogba were to agitate for a move there would be no shortage of admirers. Barcelona had a bid turned down in the summer and are likely to return in 2019, according to Jason Burt at the Telegraph.

Pogba is also interested in a return to former side Juventus to play with Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Neil Fissler at the Sunday Express.

While Manchester United may have shelved renewal talks, they also have no interest in selling Pogba, according to James Robson at the Manchester Evening News.