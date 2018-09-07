Liverpool Reportedly Have No Adrien Rabiot Interest Amid Approach Rumours

Thibault Camus/Associated Press

Liverpool reportedly don't have any interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot despite rumours to the contrary.

Julien Laurens of ESPN FC reported that the Reds had made contact with the player regarding a possible switch next summer, with his contract set to run out at the Parc des Princes at the end of this campaign.

However, according to Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool do not have any interest in pursuing the France international.

"Liverpool are understood to be baffled by such stories, with [Jurgen] Klopp having had no conversations with the France international in private or otherwise to discuss an imminent deal," Doyle reported. "The Reds boss is happy with his midfield options, having splashed out almost £100 million in the summer to sign Naby Keita and Fabinho."

In addition to that duo, Liverpool also have Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner who can operate in central midfield. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also recovering from a long-term injury layoff.

As Laurens noted, Barcelona were heavily linked with a move for Rabiot in the summer. The journalist also added that Klopp is a long-term admirer of the player, having previously tracked him during his time as Borussia Dortmund boss.

Rabiot has blossomed into a key man at the heart of the PSG midfield, providing the thrust alongside the playmaking skills of Marco Verratti. Even so, the Frenchman has shown he is capable of using the ball well:

The 23-year-old adds a lot of desirable qualities to midfield. Being left-footed, he brings a natural balance, while his physicality can cause problems for opponents.

Still, the club has struggled to extend his contract. Overall, it's been a turbulent spell in the midfielder's career; in May, he refused to be on the standby list for Didier Deschamps's France squad for the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Deschamps revealed before the recent internationals that he hasn't spoke to Rabiot about the incident:

If we do reach January and Rabiot has not signed a new contract with PSG, it would make sense for Liverpool and other top clubs to be monitoring the situation, as the midfielder is a major talent.

However, the Reds are well stocked with midfield options, and bolstering other areas of their squad will surely be higher up on their list of priorities when the time comes to recruit again.