WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: AJ Styles and the Most Likely Heel and Face Turns

Credit: WWE.com

Few things in wrestling are more exciting than a turn. A happy-go-lucky babyface gives into temptation and cheats, becoming a conniving villain. A long-standing monster heel finds his heart and intervenes in an attack, beginning his road to redemption.

These moments define WWE because they often lead to a dramatic shift in storytelling. Every new character turn is a fresh opportunity for talent to stand out, and they can sink or swim, becoming a top star or falling into the background.

Hell in a Cell 2018 may not be the prime position for a huge turn, but the summer of WWE is over, which means new stories are needed to freshen up the product. With Super Show-Down and Evolution on the horizon in October, Sunday's pay-per-view might be the best opportunity for some important surprises.

Multiple heel turns in the last few weeks have laid the groundwork for more interesting stories, but more changes are needed to make WWE interesting again. Face turns and heel turns are coming soon, and they may begin at Hell in a Cell.

These are the most likely turns that could begin Sunday, from an expected betrayal by Nikki Bella to a surprise violent explosion from AJ Styles that would help take several WWE stories to the next level.