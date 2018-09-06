Ray Allen: Celtics Tenure 'Most Important Time of My Life'

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Ray Allen may not be on great terms with many of his former Boston Celtics teammates, but that hasn't changed the affinity he has for his time with the franchise.

"People look at how I left, but I look at how I lived while I was [in Boston]," Allen said Thursday, per ESPN.com's Chris Forsberg. "That to me is the most important time in my life because I had never won. And I was able to win. And that's probably the most important thing that I want people to remember is the time that we spent together."

