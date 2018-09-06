Manchester United Transfer News: Paul Pogba Discusses Latest Exit Rumours

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist ISeptember 6, 2018

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 02: Paul Pogba of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester United at Turf Moor on September 2, 2018 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has discussed his future amid speculation he could leave Old Trafford.

"My future is currently in Manchester," he told Sky Sport Germany (h/t BBC Sport). "I still have a contract, I am playing there at the moment, but who knows what will happen in the next few months."

Barcelona were heavily linked with Pogba over the summer. The Catalan giants had a bid of £45 million plus Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes rejected by the Red Devils, according to the Guardian's Fabrizio Romano.

        

