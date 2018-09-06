Manchester United Transfer News: Paul Pogba Discusses Latest Exit Rumours

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has discussed his future amid speculation he could leave Old Trafford.

"My future is currently in Manchester," he told Sky Sport Germany (h/t BBC Sport). "I still have a contract, I am playing there at the moment, but who knows what will happen in the next few months."

Barcelona were heavily linked with Pogba over the summer. The Catalan giants had a bid of £45 million plus Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes rejected by the Red Devils, according to the Guardian's Fabrizio Romano.

