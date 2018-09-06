PSG Transfer News: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Agent Confirms Lazio Contract Rumours

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

The agent of Lazio star and reported Paris Saint-Germain transfer target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has confirmed the midfielder turned down a huge offer from France and is now close to signing a new contract with the capital club.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), Mateja Kezman said "interesting offers" were presented to Lazio. According to the report, one of those likely came from PSG.

He then opened up on the player's relationship with the club:

"Many were looking for Sergej this summer, and a few interesting offers were presented to Lazio.

"In the end we accepted the club's decision without any problems. [President Claudio] Lotito and [sporting director Igli] Tare explained to us that they want the Champions League and Milinkovic is a key player in reaching that goal.

"That's his objective, too. He could have earned a lot more elsewhere, he was offered €8 million in France.

[...] "We have an excellent relationship with Lotito and Tare, they're two passionate men who live by and for Lazio.

"There were offers, but we never pushed for a transfer because he's happy in Rome. He loves the city and and has a good relationship with all his teammates.

"With the club we've agreed on a new deal that will be signed very soon. If you can pay €70-80 million for a goalkeeper then Sergej isn't worth less than €100 million."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.