Eric Bailly Reportedly Considering Man United Future Amid Jose Mourinho Rumours

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is said to be considering his future at the club due to a deterioration in his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho.

Bailly started the first two games of the Premier League season for United but has not featured from the start since a dismal display in the loss to Brighton & Hove Albion. According to Sean Kearns of Metro, the Ivory Coast international is unhappy about being kept on the fringes.

"While Bailly accepts his display was nowhere near the required standard against the Seagulls, Metro.co.uk can reveal the defender has felt marginalised by Mourinho ever since and believes he's had to shoulder the blame for United's poor start to the season," said Kearns.

