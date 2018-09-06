Eric Bailly Reportedly Considering Man United Future Amid Jose Mourinho Rumours

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistSeptember 6, 2018

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Eric Bailly of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United at American Express Community Stadium on August 19, 2018 in Brighton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is said to be considering his future at the club due to a deterioration in his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho

Bailly started the first two games of the Premier League season for United but has not featured from the start since a dismal display in the loss to Brighton & Hove Albion. According to Sean Kearns of Metro, the Ivory Coast international is unhappy about being kept on the fringes.

"While Bailly accepts his display was nowhere near the required standard against the Seagulls, Metro.co.uk can reveal the defender has felt marginalised by Mourinho ever since and believes he's had to shoulder the blame for United's poor start to the season," said Kearns.

       

