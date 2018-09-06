Amari Cooper: Raiders Might Have to 'Score Every Possession' to Beat Rams

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper believes the offense may have to shoulder a significant burden if the Silver and Black want to hang with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

"We might have to go out there and score every possession," Cooper told reporters on Thursday. "You never know."

If last season was any indication, Cooper is right.

The Rams led the NFL in scoring in 2017 (29.9 points per game), and Oakland's defense didn't inspire much confidence as it surrendered a 20th-ranked 23.3 points per outing.

Plus, the Silver and Black are now without their top edge-rusher after they shipped Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears in exchange for future draft capital. Given that Oakland previously ranked tied for 24th in total sacks (31.0) with Mack, it's easy to envision even more regression in that department moving forward.

Expect the onus to be on Derek Carr, Cooper, Jordy Nelson, Marshawn Lynch and the rest of head coach Jon Gruden's playmakers to try to keep pace with L.A.'s well-oiled machine.

According to OddsShark, the Raiders are currently listed as 4.5-point home underdogs for Monday's season opener at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.