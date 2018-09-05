Manchester City Transfer News: Holding Midfielder Reportedly January 'Priority'

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Manchester City still view recruiting a new holding midfielder as a "transfer priority" with manager Pep Guardiola ready to renew his search in the January window, according to James Robson of the London Evening Standard.

Robson has described how Guardiola has been keen on signing a player in the position since last January. He missed out on Fred, who eventually joined neighbours Manchester United from Shakhtar Donetsk this summer.

However, the failure to capture another target has cut deeper at the Etihad Stadium:

Seeing Jorginho join Premier League rivals Chelsea left Guardiola concerned about a lack of cover for Fernandinho. Robson said Guardiola made Jorginho his "No. 1 target to operate as an alternative to the ageing Fernandinho, who turned 33 in May."

Ultimately, City were seething with Jorginho's former club Napoli, per ESPN FC's Jonathan Smith. Such a reaction was inevitable after the Citizens were said to be close to securing a deal worth £43 million for the pass-master, according to Jamie Jackson of the Guardian.

It would be understandable for City and Guardiola to be even more resentful after the way Jorginho has made a fast start to life at Chelsea. The 26-year-old has bossed possession, particularly during the Blues' 2-1 win away to Newcastle United last month:

Jorginho has rarely been off the ball since arriving in England's top flight:

More than just steady and efficient, the intelligent playmaker has also proved incisive with his passes:

It's little wonder Guardiola thought Jorginho would fit his talented, pass-happy squad like a glove. Now he has to consider new options, with Wolverhampton Wanderers star Ruben Neves one name mooted by Robson.

Last month, Goal's Sam Lee reported City have been weighing up moving for Neves since late on in the summer window, even though United are also said to be on the case of the cultured 21-year-old.

Robson also noted how Borussia Dortmund ace Julian Weigl could be on the radar. Like both Jorginho and Neves, the 22-year-old Germany international knows how to take care of the ball:

City's need for an alternative to Fernandinho is obvious since few can match his destructive attributes and positional sense in front of the back four. Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden are both better going forward, while Fabian Delph is not as accomplished on the ball.

Guardiola's squad is loaded with elite options in almost every other position, offering him the choice to rotate and field several different match-winning combinations. Yet no matter how the makeup of City's forward line or defence change, Fernandinho is the one essential constant as a point of balance.

City are right to make acquiring his replacement their focus this winter, with either Neves or Weigl fitting the bill for the way Guardiola loves to play.