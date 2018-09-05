Report: Barcelona 'Not Fulfilling' Jordi Alba Contract Promise

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2018

Barcelona's Jordi Alba celebrates scoring his side's seventh goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Huesca at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday Sept. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Eric Alonso)
Eric Alonso/Associated Press

Barcelona reportedly promised star full-back Jordi Alba a new contract back in 2016 and have yet to fulfill their promise, leading to fears the situation "could get messy in the coming months."

According to German Bona of Catalan newspaper Sport, the club have handed new deals to other players since making the promise to Alba, and the Catalans have yet to start work on a new agreement. The defender's contract runs out in 2020.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

