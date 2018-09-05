Manchester City Transfer News: Everton Soares Linked Amid Release Clause Rumours

Lucas Uebel/Getty Images

Manchester City's chances of signing Everton Soares may have increased amid reports Gremio have raised the release clause in the striker's contract in the hope of fetching a sizeable transfer fee.

Brazilian source UOL Esporte (h/t Lucas Sposito of Sport Witness) reported Gremio upped the release clause when Everton signed fresh terms a month ago. The expectation is to earn more for the attacker than the €32 million (£28.8 million) received when Arthur joined Barcelona back in July.

Sposito noted how City may be keen to act after UOL revealed the Premier League champions had a scout watch the 22-year-old last month.

City's interest in Everton is well-established, with a previous report from UOL Esporte (h/t Richard Fay of the Manchester Evening News) outlining how the Citizens have been on the case since the forward was 16.

However, Fay reported City's local rivals Manchester United have been showing interest. The Red Devils have also had scouts at the precocious talent's recent matches.

United may have more room for the recently capped senior Brazil international thanks to City's bountiful options in the final third. Manager Pep Guardiola added winger RiyadMahrez for £60 million from Leicester City this summer to go with Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling.

This trio offers support to central strikers Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus. The latter moved to the Etihad Stadium after agreeing a transfer worth £27 million from Palmeirasin 2016.

Jesus' form may give Guardiola a reason to consider stepping up interest in Soares. Despite a fast start to his career in England, Jesus has gone on to struggle for both goals and playing time.

He was also unable to score for Brazil during this summer's FIFA World Cup in Russia, which led to him being dropped at international level:

While Jesus is still searching for consistency, Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News believes the 21-year-old is merely missing some good luck in front of goal.

Soares has had no such trouble after helping himself to nine goals and three assists at club level so far this season. His ability to operate on the left flank but roam centrally would suit the fluid game Guardiola has brought to Manchester.

One South American attacker beginning to plateau may be driving City's interest in Soares. With Gremio seemingly open to a sale eventually, Guardiola is wise to have his scouts do the due diligence before investing more money in a prospect from the Brasileirao.