USA vs. Brazil: Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Odds

Nelson Antoine/Associated Press

The United States and Brazil will meet in an international friendly on Friday, and the visitors will be favoured to win in New Jersey.

Per Oddschecker, the Selecao will start with odds of just 1-5, compared to 3-1 for the Stars and Stripes (odds accurate as of Wednesday, September 5).

The match will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with kick-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET/12:30 a.m. BST (Saturday). Fox Sports 1 will provide coverage of the match, with live streaming options available via the Fox Soccer Match Pass.

Tough Test for Americans

The United States have scheduled several difficult friendlies against high-profile opponents for the rest of the year, with clashes against the likes of Mexico, Colombia, England and Italy still to come.

The biggest test of them all may come on Friday, however, as the Stars and Stripes take on the five-time world champions.

Brazil have traveled to the U.S. with a nearly full-strength side, including the likes of Neymar, Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Douglas Costa. It's a talented group that narrowly lost to Belgium in the quarter-finals at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The match easily could have gone Brazil's way:

The United States missed out on the World Cup, and that setback was always going to lead to some major changes. Earnest Stewart was named the team's new general manager in June, while Dave Sarachan's stint as interim manager was extended.

The squad for the upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Mexico is particularly young, with no goalkeeper over the age of 24 and not a single player in his thirties. The oldest of the bunch Eric Lichaj, who is 29.

Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah both made the squad and represent the next generation of star prospects, who will face a major test against the mighty Selecao. Christian Pulisic did not travel with the squad.

Given the lack of experience in the American team and the many talented players that were called up by the visitors, Brazil should grab the win here. The Stars and Stripes are talented, but these friendlies are all about learning―not immediate results.

Prediction: USA 0-3 Brazil