Earl Thomas Trade Rumors: Cowboys Offered 2nd-Round Pick, Seahawks Want More

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have continued their pursuit of Earl Thomas, only to be rebuffed by the Seattle Seahawks yet again.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cowboys offered Seattle a second-round draft pick for Thomas at some point in the past week. The Seahawks declined because they are seeking more in return for the six-time Pro Bowler.

Shan Shariff of 105.3 The Fan reported in April the Cowboys offered their 2018 third-round pick (No. 81 overall) to the Seahawks for Thomas but wound up selecting wide receiver Michael Gallup when Seattle didn't respond.

The Cowboys reportedly could have had Thomas if they were willing to deal the 50th overall pick in April's draft.

Per Bryan Broaddus of the team's official website (h/t RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys), the Cowboys ultimately decided they wanted offensive lineman Connor Williams with that second-round choice.

Thomas, who is entering the final year of his contract, has remained away from the Seahawks while holding out. He wrote on Instagram in July that if they don't want to give him an extension, they should trade him.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on Tuesday's NFL GameDay Season Preview that Thomas isn't expected to play in Week 1 as he continues to hold out.



The Seahawks start the 2018 season Sunday on the road against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium.