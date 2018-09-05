Premier League Will Reportedly Trial VAR This Season Starting September 15

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

The Premier League will reportedly trial the use of video assistant referees in 15 matches this season before potentially introducing it fully next year.

According to Sky Sports, it will initially be tried in five 3 p.m. BST kick-off games on September 15.

The first trial will not include communication between the VAR team and on-pitch officials, but scenarios will be replicated "as-live" in the VAR hub at Stockley Park in London to see how the hub handles the officiating of multiple simultaneous matches.

VAR was adopted by Serie A and the Bundesliga last season ahead of its use at the FIFA World Cup this summer, and it is also being used in Ligue 1 and La Liga this term, though not without complaint from Barcelona striker Luis Suarez.

In England, it will continue to be trialled in select Carabao Cup and FA Cup matches.

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited, the body that oversees refereeing in English football, is targeting a full introduction of VAR in the top flight next season. To that end, it'll present the results of the trial with Premier League shareholders once it has concluded.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette recently called for VAR to be introduced in the Premier League:

Despite misgivings about the technology heading into the tournament, VAR's implementation at the World Cup was a fairly successful one, although it was not without controversy.

The referee failed to award what should have been a clear penalty for Spain in their last-16 defeat to Russia when both Gerard Pique and Sergio Ramos were fouled in the box from a set piece.

In the final, France were controversially awarded a free-kick and a penalty, both of which led to goals.

The system is still in its infancy, though, and will never entirely get rid of controversy from the game. It should, however, lead to more correct decisions being made. With the stakes so high in the Premier League, it's vital officials get as many correct as they can.

The trial should help officials refine its use before it is fully introduced, which will hopefully lead to a smoother implementation next year.