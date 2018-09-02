Barcelona's Luis Suarez on VAR: 'It's a Blow to Your Happiness'

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona star Luis Suarez has suggested the video assistant referee (VAR) takes some of the excitement out of the sport as it can be "a blow to your happiness" while a decision awaits approval.

The first of Suarez's two goals in Sunday's 8-2 thrashing of Huesca required some VAR deliberation, and he debated the impact of the system, which is still early in its La Liga lifespan, per Moises Llorens of AS:

"When you have doubts, with the VAR, you'll lose your adrenaline and desire to celebrate. It's a blow to your happiness. You can't make mistakes as everything is so controlled.

"I always want to help the team in every way and if it's with goals, even better."

This is the first season in which VAR has been utilised in La Liga, and the new technology is already receiving frequent use in the first few weeks of the new campaign.

Journalist Richard Martin agreed officials were perhaps being too quick to direct toward the video assistant for clarification:

One could argue Suarez's satisfaction comes secondary to achieving accuracy over significant match decisions, and the striker's desire to celebrate in good time isn't as important as ascertaining if it's a goal at all.

There was no debate regarding the Uruguay international's second strike, a last-minute penalty given to him by captain Lionel Messi, who offloaded the spot-kick despite being on for a hat-trick himself.

Suarez's wasn't the only contentious decision is La Liga on Sunday. Sevilla midfielder Roque Mesa was sent off after a clash with Real Betis goalkeeper Pau Lopez, but the former's manager, Pablo Machin, was at odds with the decision made even with the use of VAR, per Spanish football writer Sid lowe:

Elsewhere, Real Madrid benefited from a less controversial implementation of the video assistant as Los Blancos defeated Leganes 4-1 on Saturday, per sportswriter Simon Harrison:

Suarez can't have too many complaints as Barcelona sit as joint-leaders of La Liga alongside Real, having taken maximum points thus far, and his qualm is a mild one as far as the controversy goes.

The video assistant referee has received much opposition during its early days, but Suarez's desire to celebrate his goals in a timely manner isn't likely to curry much favour as a reason to cease its use.