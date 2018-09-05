Michigan State Spartans vs. Arizona State Sun Devils Odds, Betting Pick

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Big Ten flexed its muscles on the Pac-12 last season, winning five of seven meetings between the conferences straight up and going a perfect 7-0 against the spread. And that included a Michigan State blowout over Washington State in a bowl. The Spartans carry the Big Ten banner into Pac-12 territory when they visit Arizona State on Saturday night in Tempe.

College football point spread: The Spartans opened as 7.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Why the Michigan State Spartans can cover the spread

The Spartans opened this 2018 season last Friday with a 38-31 victory over a game Utah State outfit. Michigan State spotted the Aggies the first touchdown of the game, then scored 27 of the next 34 points to take a 27-14 lead late in the third quarter. The Spartans then fell behind 31-30 with five minutes to play but immediately drove 75 yards in nine plays for a touchdown, then iced the game with an interception near midfield with just over a minute left.

On the evening Michigan State outgained Utah State 452-344, outrushed the Aggies 165-25 and won time of possession by a 38-22 margin. Things might have gone a little easier for the Spartans but they kept things close by throwing a pick-six, committing another turnover in Utah State territory and twice settling for field goals on drives that reached the Aggies one-yard line.

When they clean up the mistakes Michigan State will be a very tough team with which to deal.

Why the Arizona State Sun Devils can cover the spread

The Sun Devils opened their 2018 season and the Herm Edwards era with a 49-7 romp over Texas-San Antonio last Saturday. Arizona State scored a touchdown on its fourth play from scrimmage, then returned an interception for a score two plays later for a 14-0 lead two minutes into the game. The Sun Devils tacked on two more scores for a 28-0 lead into the half, and later pushed that to 49-0, on their way to the easy cover as 17-point favorites.

On the night Arizona State outgained UTSA 503-220, outrushed the Roadrunners 266-2 (yes, two total yards rushing) and won the turnover battle 3-0. Senior quarterback Manny Wilkins, in his 24th career start, hit on 16 of 24 throws with four touchdowns, running back Eno Benjamin ran for 131 yards and scored twice and wide receiver N'Keal Harry caught 140 yards worth of balls and also scored twice. Meanwhile the ASU defense recorded 10 sacks (which accounts for that rushing total) and kept UTSA out of the end zone until just six minutes remained in the game.

Smart betting pick

Michigan State returned all but three starters this season from a team that finished 10-3 last season. Arizona State, on the other hand, only brought back about half their starters after going 7-6 last season, and it's playing under a new coaching regime, with new systems and a learning curve. Smart money here rides that Big Ten train with the Spartans.

The total has gone over in six of Arizona State's last seven games.

The total has gone over in five of Michigan State's last six games against the Pacific 12.

Michigan State is 11-2 SU in its last 13 games in September.

