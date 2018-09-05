Marcos Alonso Says He's 'Very Happy' at Chelsea, Not Eyeing Return to Spain

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso has quashed rumours of a potential return to Spain by saying he is "very happy" at Stamford Bridge.

The left-back was linked with a potential move to former club Real Madrid in August, but he has said he never considered leaving Chelsea, per AS (h/t the Evening Standard's Simon Johnson):

"I never saw myself outside Chelsea this summer. I am very happy there, I have three years left on my contract and my idea has always been to stay. In England, I feel very well known, not only by Chelsea fans, but also other teams."

Alonso, 27, joined Chelsea for £24 million from Fiorentina in August 2016.

Expectations were not huge for the Spaniard given the previous clubs he had played for in England were Bolton Wanderers and Sunderland.

However, he was superb in two seasons under Antonio Conte, consistently providing a creative outlet on the left flank and playing a key role in Chelsea's Premier League and FA Cup triumphs.

He has continued in the same vein under new manager Maurizio Sarri, who recently praised him as the best left-back in Europe, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

Alonso has already netted once and provided two assists in the Premier League in 2018-19 as the Blues have won all four of their opening matches.

It will come as a big boost to Chelsea's fans and hierarchy that the Real youth graduate has no plans to depart west London any time soon, as he is a vital player in the Blues squad.