HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2018: Best Browns Storylines, Moments, Reaction for Episode 5

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Some cuts are deeper than others.

After introducing national audiences to players such as quarterback Brogan Roback, tight end Devon Cajuste, and defensive ends Carl Nassib and Nate Orchard, Tuesday's finale of Hard Knocks with the Cleveland Browns brought the end of the road for many of the season's primary players.

All four were among those cut on an episode featuring roster trimming, the team's final preseason game against the Detroit Lions and linebacker Mychal Kendricks' release.

HBO started with the coaching staff and front office finding out about Kendricks' insider trading charges and even captured offensive coordinator Todd Haley asking general manager John Dorsey if the linebacker was going to jail.

Kendricks was seen giving insider tips to his teammates about his old team, the Philadelphia Eagles, in the previous episode, but it was another type of insider information that got him in trouble. Alicia Victoria Lozano of NBC Philadelphia reported Kendricks was "facing federal insider trading charges" after making "nearly $1.2 million by trading ahead of four acquisition announcements from 2013 to 2015."

The Browns ultimately announced they released the linebacker, and head coach Hue Jackson broke the news to his team by explaining "there's decisions and there's consequences."

The looming cuts hovered over nearly everything else in Tuesday's episode, as the usual suspects saw plenty of camera time.

Orchard received pass-rushing tips from Myles Garrett; Cajuste's father, Gregory, was emotional talking about his son's chances at making the team and watching the game; and Roback's family and girlfriend, Ally Goff, were plenty nervous watching him receive extensive playing time from the stands in Detroit.

Cleveland won the game 35-17 to finish the preseason at 3-1, and Baker Mayfield impressed in his first start. He was unstoppable for stretches and led the Browns to a 25-0 halftime lead before handing the reins to Roback.

Cajuste caught a 41-yard pass on one of the touchdown drives—inspiring his father to say "he's gotta make it"—Orchard intercepted a Matt Cassel pass and returned it for a touchdown, Nassib pressured the quarterback, and Roback threw a touchdown and kept the ball.



Despite the impressive plays, it wouldn't be a season of Hard Knocks without a montage of emotional cut scenes where the coaches and front office urge the players to keep pushing and not give up on their NFL dreams.

Roback, Cajuste, Orchard and Nassib all received the dreaded call to come into the office on cut day, and HBO gave them each lengthy send-offs where assistant general manager Eliot Wolf and Jackson explained the thought process behind the moves.

Nassib at least received positive news, as the episode revealed he was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he was released by the Browns.

The roster decisions weren't limited to who made the team, as Jackson revealed Tyrod Taylor will lead the way under center once the season starts:

With the difficult decisions on starters, cuts and training camp in the rearview mirror, attention turns to Sunday's season opener against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cleveland will be under the spotlight this year as it attempts to bounce back from an 0-16 effort, especially after being featured in the HBO show, and the Steelers are the most direct obstacle to overcome in the AFC North. Pittsburgh won the division three of the last four years, and the Browns have the opportunity to parlay all the work from Hard Knocks into quite the opening statement.