Kevin Durant Appears to Discuss Warriors Move with Instagram User

John Locher/Associated Press

There aren't any more burner accounts, but it appears Kevin Durant is still using social media to defend his move to the Golden State Warriors.

An Instagram user posted his conversation with Durant in a series of tweets Tuesday:

As far as these discussions go, this was pretty banal. Durant seemed to be having a mostly civil discussion with a fan who disagreed with the decision. The conversation never turned to insults, and Durant gave answers he's already given on multiple occasions.

Among the most notable talking points was Durant defending members of the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers. He listed Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love, JR Smith, Iman Shumpert, Tristan Thompson and Richard Jefferson as champions who "contributed and made an impact."

Durant also said the NBA is "better than its ever been" and said LeBron is "good in LA."

Regarding LeBron, he compared his signing with Golden State to James joining the Miami Heat with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. He described Wade and LeBron as one of the "best duos ever."

"We have no enemies lol," Durant said. "The media created that bs. We all grew up playing with and against each other. It's a respect, not hate."

Overall, it seems like a fine conversation and cool moment for the fan. Not much to see here.