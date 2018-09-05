NCAA Football Rankings 2018: Week 2 Polls, Top 25 Standings and Analysis

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

After rolling to a season-opening 51-14 victory over Louisville, Alabama has retained its position as the No. 1 team in the nation in both the Associated Press and Amway Coaches poll.

Both polls agree on the top four picks, as Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State follow the Crimson Tide. Notice that the Buckeyes jumped in front of Wisconsin after the Badgers ranked fourth in last week's preseason rankings.

The two polls differentiate at that point, as Wisconsin is fifth in the AP poll, while Oklahoma moved into that spot in the coaches poll.

Auburn and Notre Dame rank seventh and eighth in both polls. Washington and Stanford are ninth and 10th in the AP poll, while Stanford and Penn State are in those positions in the coaches poll.

Here's a link to the two polls, which were released Tuesday following Virginia Tech's overpowering 24-3 victory Monday night over Florida State.

AP Poll

1. Alabama, 1-0

2. Clemson, 1-0

3. Georgia, 1-0

4. Ohio State, 1-0

5. Wisconsin, 1-0

6. Oklahoma, 1-0

7. Auburn, 1-0 1

8. Notre Dame, 1-0

9. Washington, 0-1

10. Stanford, 1-0

11. LSU, 1-0

12. Virginia Tech, 1-0

13. Penn State, 1-0

14. West Virginia, 1-0

15. Michigan State, 1-0

16. TCU, 1-0

17. USC, 1-0

18. Mississippi State, 1-0

19. UCF, 1-0

20. Boise State, 1-0

21. Michigan, 0-1

22. Miami, 0-1

23. Oregon, 1-0

24. South Carolina, 1-0

25. Florida, 1-0

The biggest movers in the poll were LSU and Virginia Tech. The Tigers opened the season with a 33-17 victory over the Miami Hurricanes and moved up from the No. 25 spot. Virginia Tech moved up eight spots to No. 12 as a result of its road win over the Seminoles.

Miami fell dramatically as a result of that loss, going from No. 8 to No. 22. The Seminoles fell out of the Top 25, as did Texas following its second consecutive season-opening loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

Alabama received 48 first-place votes in the AP poll, while Clemson was supported by 12 voters and Wisconsin had one first-place vote.

The Crimson Tide received 59 first-place votes in the coaches poll. Clemson had three votes for the top spot, while Ohio State had one.

South Carolina and Florida were voted into the No. 24 and 25 spots in the AP poll after being ignored initially. The Gamecocks started the season with a 49-15 victory over Coastal Carolina, while the Gators opened their year with a 53-6 romp over Charleston Southern.

There could be some movement in the poll next week. While the Crimson Tide have what should be an easy game coming up at home against Arkansas State, Clemson faces a solid test as it goes on the road against Texas A&M. The Aggies are unranked, but they are coming off a 59-7 win over Northwestern State.

Georgia also faces a tough test as the Bulldogs go on the road to take on the Gamecocks. Ohio State does not have that kind of challenge, as the Buckeyes host Rutgers.

Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson knows his team is up against a powerful opponent in the Crimson Tide, but the coach spoke about the experience of playing Alabama on its home turf.

"There's nothing like going to Tuscaloosa against the No. 1-ranked team in the country," Anderson said on his weekly TV show, per Stats LLC (h/t ESPN). "They put a pretty good beating on Louisville. You live for these opportunities."

No matter what happens against Alabama, Anderson and the Red Wolves are likely to grow considerably from the experience.