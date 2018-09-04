USC Trojans vs. Stanford Cardinal Odds, Analysis, College Football Betting Pick

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Stanford won six of eight meetings with USC into last season, but the Trojans beat the Cardinal twice last year, including in the Pac-12 Championship Game. In a huge early-season conference contest that might be a preview of this year's Pac-12 championship Southern Cal takes on Stanford Saturday night out on the Farm.

College football point spread: The Cardinal opened as five-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 34.6-28.2 Trojans (College football picks on every game)

Why the USC Trojans can cover the spread

Southern Cal began its 2018 campaign with a 43-21 victory over UNLV last week. The Trojans started slowly and actually trailed the Rebels 14-12 well into the second quarter. But a touchdown a minute before the half gave Southern Cal the lead for good, and they won the second half 24-7.

On the day USC piled up 501 yards of offense. Freshman quarterback JT Daniels, trying to replace the departed Sam Darnold, threw for 282 and a touchdown, while the running back trio of Aca'Cedric Ware, Stephen Carr and Vavae Malepeai, trying to pick up the slack for the departed Ron Jones, combined for 201 yards on 27 carries with three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, following an iffy first half, the Trojans defense forced three punts and a fourth-down stoppage on UNLV's first five possessions of the second half.

Why the Stanford Cardinal can cover the spread

The Cardinal opened their 2018 season with a 31-10 revenge victory over San Diego State last Friday. After losing to the Aztecs last year Stanford spotted them the first touchdown of the game last week. But the Cardinal scored the next 16 points to take the lead for good and later added a couple of scores to secure the win and the cover as 14-point favorites.

On the evening Stanford outgained San Diego State 382-263. Running back Bryce Love was held to just 29 yards on 18 carries, but quarterback KJ Costello hit on 21 of 31 throws for 332 yards and four touchdowns, three to wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside, who finished with 226 yards worth of catches. Meanwhile the Stanford defense held the Aztecs to just 11 first downs all night, just three points over the last 47 minutes of the game, and recorded a sack-safety.

Smart betting pick

USC just gave up 308 yards on the ground to UNLV, which doesn't bode well going into a game against Love. And the Trojans are playing an 18-year-old true freshman at quarterback, which doesn't bode well going into a game at what should be a raucous Stanford Stadium. Smart money here sides with the Cardinal.

College football betting trends

USC is 1-4 ATS in its last five games against Stanford.

Stanford is 6-0 SU and 5-1 ATS in its last six games at home in September.

The total has gone under in six of Stanford's last eight games in Week 2.

USC is 1-4 ATS in its last five games against Stanford.

Stanford is 6-0 SU and 5-1 ATS in its last six games at home in September.

The total has gone under in six of Stanford's last eight games in Week 2.

All college football odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.