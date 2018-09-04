Yasiel Puig's 2-Game Suspension for Role in Altercation vs. Giants Upheld by MLB

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Major League Baseball denied the appeal of Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig regarding his two-game suspension, the Dodgers announced Tuesday. As a result, Puig will miss Los Angeles' next two matchups with the New York Mets.

The suspension stems from an incident during the Dodgers' 4-3 win over the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 15. Puig began arguing with Giants catcher Nick Hundley before shoving Hundley and sparking a benches-clearing brawl:

After the game, Puig told reporters he had expressed disappointment with himself after having fouled off a pitch by Giants reliever Tony Watson. Things only escalated from there.

"When I missed the pitch, I knew that was the best pitch Watson was going to throw me, so I was a little upset," Puig said through his translator, per MLB.com's Chris Haft. "[Hundley] told me to stop complaining and get back into the box, and when I got into his face he told me to also get out of his face, so that's when I got upset."

Puig will serve his suspension amid something of a slump. He batted .260 in the month of August after posting a .303 average in June and July. He started this month 0-for-4 at the plate, watching his average slip even further.

The Dodgers have yet to announce their lineup for Tuesday's game. Enrique Hernandez may be the likeliest replacement for Puig, having started in right field in the team's 3-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.