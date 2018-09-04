Yasiel Puig's 2-Game Suspension for Role in Altercation vs. Giants Upheld by MLB

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2018

Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, right, shoves San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley, left, as they argue while relief pitcher Tony Watson, below, runs in and home plate umpire Eric Cooper gets between them during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Major League Baseball denied the appeal of Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig regarding his two-game suspension, the Dodgers announced Tuesday. As a result, Puig will miss Los Angeles' next two matchups with the New York Mets

The suspension stems from an incident during the Dodgers' 4-3 win over the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 15. Puig began arguing with Giants catcher Nick Hundley before shoving Hundley and sparking a benches-clearing brawl:

After the game, Puig told reporters he had expressed disappointment with himself after having fouled off a pitch by Giants reliever Tony Watson. Things only escalated from there.

"When I missed the pitch, I knew that was the best pitch Watson was going to throw me, so I was a little upset," Puig said through his translator, per MLB.com's Chris Haft. "[Hundley] told me to stop complaining and get back into the box, and when I got into his face he told me to also get out of his face, so that's when I got upset."

Puig will serve his suspension amid something of a slump. He batted .260 in the month of August after posting a .303 average in June and July. He started this month 0-for-4 at the plate, watching his average slip even further.

The Dodgers have yet to announce their lineup for Tuesday's game. Enrique Hernandez may be the likeliest replacement for Puig, having started in right field in the team's 3-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Related

    The MLBPA Needs to Stand Up for Byron Buxton

    MLB logo
    MLB

    The MLBPA Needs to Stand Up for Byron Buxton

    Beyond the Box Score
    via Beyond the Box Score

    Padres to Call Up Their No. 3 Prospect Mejia

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Padres to Call Up Their No. 3 Prospect Mejia

    Kevin Acee
    via sandiegouniontribune.com

    MLB's Absurd Rules Are Keeping Vlad Jr. Out of Majors

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB's Absurd Rules Are Keeping Vlad Jr. Out of Majors

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    MLB Reveals Roberto Clemente Award Nominees

    Los Angeles Dodgers logo
    Los Angeles Dodgers

    MLB Reveals Roberto Clemente Award Nominees

    Craig Calcaterra
    via HardballTalk