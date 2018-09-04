NCAA Football 2018 Rankings: LSU Soars, Florida State Exits

0 of 6

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

LSU opened the 2018 campaign ranked 25th in the AP Poll, but Ed Orgeron's team has earned a whole lot more national respect after one game.

The Tigers dismantled then-No. 8 Miami 33-17, and they recorded the largest jump of any program. Auburn, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech also climbed the rankings thanks to marquee wins.

Unsurprisingly, 23 of the teams listed in the initial poll kept a place in the AP Top 25. Beyond the four matchups between ranked programs, Week 1 was largely full of victories, unimpressive though some were.

We've checked out the rankings and highlighted notable storylines. Remember, until December, it's not worth being upset about a poll. It's not good for your football sanity.