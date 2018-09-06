Germany vs. France: Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Odds

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Germany welcome France in their inaugural 2018-19 UEFA Nations League match on Thursday, as the new European tournament kicks off at the Allianz Arena.

The two giants take their place in the top division of League A, where the eventual champions of the competition will come from.

The Germans and French are joined by the Netherlands in Group A1, as the three nations battle for a play-off berth.

Further information about the competition draw and format is available from FIFA's official website.

Here is how you can watch the match:

Date: Thursday, Sept. 6

Time: 7:45 p.m. (BST), 2:45 p.m. (ET)

Odds: Germany win: 3-2, France win: 9-5, Draw: 23-10

TV: Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports Football (UK), ESPN2 (U.S.)

Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN Player (U.S)

Odds via OddsShark.

Preview

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

It's only weeks since France were crowned world champions at Russia 2018, but international football is back with a bang under a fresh format.

The Nations League features across four division that each contain groups of either three or four teams, with matches played across a 10-week period.

The round-robin format should provide fans with ample competition to digest, giving the buzz of tournament football provided by the major competitions.

Promotion and relegation will be present as the competition removes the former need for international friendlies, and the Nations League should mature into a progressive spectacle over the years.

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Germany return to action after a hugely disappointing display at the FIFA World Cup, and their match against France gives them an opportunity to lay a glove on the chin of the new No. 1 team in the world.

Die Mannschafts fell an unprecedented 14 places in the latest FIFA world rankings, crashing down to No. 15.

France went into Russia 2018 with high hopes, but their core of Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe found a new level on the international scene.

Supported by a wonderful cast, the triple threat delivered a consistency not seen by a France team for a generation.

DAMIEN MEYER/Getty Images

Per Sky Sports, Les Bleus captain Hugo Lloris is set to miss the clash after the goalkeeper sustained a thigh injury, as Tottenham Hotspur suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Watford in the Premier League. Montpellier stopper Benjamin Lecomte has been called up as the Spurs No. 1's replacement.

German icon Lothar Matthaus has said the time is right for his nation to turn the screw on their highly-talented side, and asked manager Joachim Low to instigate change.

In his column for Sky Germany (h/t Joe Wright of Goal), the former World Cup winner wrote:

"I expect some clear messages from Jogi Low in the future. These can and will be unpleasant truths for some players.

"But just as Niko Kovac moderates things at Bayern Munich, so must Jogi Low. No rewards for past achievements. Stop the unquestioning loyalty."

TF-Images/Getty Images

Per the Bundesliga's official website, Kai Havertz of Bayer Leverkusen could make his debut after being called up to the senior squad by Low. Leroy Sane is also back in the fold after being surprisingly left out of Germany's World Cup squad after a superb season at Manchester City.

This should be considered a new start for Germany, but only time and results will tell if Low is the man to take the country forward.

The failure in Russia showed one too many of the German side are still present in Low's plans, and the time for change could be extended to the coach if they do not perform well in the Nations League.