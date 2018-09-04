Clemson Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

Clemson with head coach Dabo Swinney faced coach Jimbo Fisher eight times when the latter was at Florida State. The teams split those four meetings straight up, but the Tigers held a 4-3-1 advantage against the spread. These two championship coaches meet again, this time with Fisher in charge at Texas A&M, on Saturday night in College Station.

College football point spread: The Tigers opened as 13.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 26.6-7.8 Tigers (College football picks on every game)

Why the Clemson Tigers can cover the spread

The Tigers began their 2018 campaign with a glorified scrimmage, beating FCS Furman 48-7. Clemson led 10-0 after one quarter, 27-0 at the half and 48-0 before allowing the Paladins to finally hit the scoreboard with just over one minute to go in the game.

On the afternoon the Tigers outgained Furman 543-247. Clemson's two quarterbacks, senior Kelly Bryant and freshman Trevor Lawrence, combined to hit on 19 of 31 throws for 264 yards and four touchdowns, and Bryant also added a 35-yard run for a score. Meanwhile the Tigers defense forced punts, turnovers or fourth-down failures on Furman's first 11 possessions of the game.

Clemson couldn't quite cover the spread as heavy 50-point favorites last week, but it's 5-0-1 ATS the last six times it's been favored by less than two touchdowns.

Why the Texas A&M Aggies can cover the spread

The Aggies opened their 2018 season and the Jimbo Fisher era with a scrimmage of their own, downing FCS Northwestern State 59-7 last Thursday. Texas A&M scored a touchdown on its third play from scrimmage, and later scored touchdowns on six straight possessions spanning the halves. The Aggies eventually led 52-0, gave up a Demons score but secured the cover as 46-point favorites by adding one more touchdown of their own midway through the fourth quarter.

On the night Texas A&M outgained Northwestern State 758-251, made 40 first downs, racked up 503 yards on the ground and won time of possession by a lopsided 41/19 margin.

Stretching back to last season the Aggies are 8-4-2 ATS over their last 14 games, and 3-2-1 their last six times out as underdogs on the college football betting lines.

Smart betting pick

Often the best time to bet on good teams, like national championship contender Clemson, is when they play on the road, where spreads are more amenable. But Fisher inherits a very good situation at Texas A&M, with eight returning starters on both sides of the ball, and he's familiar with the Tigers and their systems. Early line movement indicated action on Clemson, but smart money here takes the points with the Aggies.

College football betting trends

Texas A&M is 10-0 SU in its last 10 games at home in September.

The total has gone over in four of Texas A&M's last five games against the ACC.

Clemson is 14-1 SU in its last 15 games on the road.

