Georgia Bulldogs vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: Odds, Analysis, Betting Pick

Georgia owns four victories in its last five meetings with South Carolina, going 3-2 against the spread in the process.

So what's the smart bet for Saturday afternoon's key SEC East battle between the Bulldogs and the Gamecocks in Columbia?

College football point spread: The Bulldogs opened as 10-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 32.2-12.3 Bulldogs (College football picks on every game)

Why the Georgia Bulldogs can cover the spread

The Bulldogs opened their 2018 season with a walk in the park, a 45-0 victory over FCS Austin Peay. Georgia hit the scoreboard on each of its first six possessions of the game, led 38-0 at the half, then cleared the bench, rested starters and eschewed covering the spread as 48-point favorites.

On the day, the Bulldogs outgained the Governors 508-152. Also, in its first game since losing running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel to the NFL, Georgia ran the ball for 284 yards.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs defense limited Austin Peay to just seven first downs and never let the Governors breach the red zone.

Stretching back to the 2016 bowl season, Georgia is now 15-2 SU and 12-5 ATS over its last 17 games. It's also 5-2 ATS when favored on the road under head coach Kirby Smart.

Why the South Carolina Gamecocks can cover the spread

The Gamecocks opened their 2018 campaign with a 49-15 victory over Coastal Carolina.

South Carolina drove 80 yards to a touchdown on its first possession, 69 yards to a touchdown on its second and 72 yards to a touchdown on its third. The Gamecocks led 28-3 at the half and 42-6 through three quarters, and they then held on for the cover as 31-point favorites.

On the day, South Carolina outgained the Chanticleers 561-243 and won the ground battle 267-131. Junior quarterback Jake Bentley, after compiling an 18/12 touchdowns/interceptions ratio last year, threw four touchdown passes Saturday against zero interceptions.

Meanwhile, the Gamecocks defense held Coastal Carolina to a single offensive touchdown, which came with help from a pass-interference penalty with the game already out of reach.

Smart betting pick

The Bulldogs beat South Carolina 24-10 last year but could not cover the spread as 23-point home favorites.

This year, Georgia probably doesn't have quite as good a team as it did that day, while the Gamecocks are better now than they were then.

South Carolina may not win this game, either, but the smart money takes the points.

College football betting trends

The total has gone under in 14 of Georgia's last 20 games against South Carolina.

The total has gone under in 14 of South Carolina's last 18 games against its conference.

South Carolina is 7-2-1 ATS in its last 10 games.

