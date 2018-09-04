College Football Rankings 2018: Week 2 AP and Amway Standings Revealed

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The first week of the 2018 college football season is in the books, and while most of the matchups on the schedule were one-sided affairs for the nation's top teams, there were a few notable matchups.

There was also plenty of shuffling in the polls relative to where things stood in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll and the preseason AP Poll.

Here's the updated Top 25 in each poll, with a look at how many spots each team climbed or fell:

AP Poll

1. Alabama (1-0)

2. Clemson (1-0)

3. Georgia (1-0)

4. Ohio State (1-0) +1

5. Wisconsin (1-0) -1

6. Oklahoma (1-0) +1

7. Auburn (1-0) +2

8. Notre Dame (1-0) +4

9. Washington (0-1) -3

10. Stanford (1-0) +3

11. LSU (1-0) +14

12. Virginia Tech (1-0) +8

13. Penn State (1-0) -3

14. West Virginia (1-0) +3

15. Michigan State (1-0) -4

16. TCU (1-0)

17. USC (1-0) -2

18. Mississippi State (1-0)

19. Central Florida (1-0) +2

20. Boise State (1-0) +2

21. Michigan (0-1) -7

22. Miami (0-1) -14

23. Oregon (1-0) +1

24. South Carolina (1-0) NR

25. Florida (1-0) NR

Amway Coaches Poll

1. Alabama (1-0)

2. Clemson (1-0)

3. Georgia (1-0) +1

4. Ohio State (1-0) -1

5. Oklahoma (1-0)

6. Wisconsin (1-0) +1

7. Auburn (1-0) +3

8. Notre Dame (1-0) +3

9. Stanford (1-0) +4

10. Penn State (1-0) -1

11. Washington (0-1) -5

12. USC (1-0) +3

13. Michigan State (1-0) -1

14. Virginia Tech (1-0) +3

15. LSU (1-0) +9

16. TCU (1-0)

17. West Virginia (1-0) +3

18. Mississippi State (1-0)

19. Boise State (1-0) +3

20. Central Florida (1-0) +3

21. Miami (0-1) -13

22. Michigan (0-1) -8

23. Oklahoma State (1-0) +2

24. South Carolina (1-0) NR

25. Florida (1-0) NR

Biggest Risers

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

LSU (+14 in AP, +9 in Amway): The Tigers were the big risers of Week 1, thanks to a decisive 33-17 victory over a higher-ranked Miami team. Nick Brossette (22 carries, 125 yards, 2 TD) led the way for LSU on offense, Cole Tracy kicked four field goals and Jacob Phillips returned an interception for a touchdown.

Virginia Tech (+8 in AP, +3 in Amway): Virginia Tech went on the road and throttled ACC foe Florida State in a 24-3 victory. The Hokies picked off three passes and recovered two fumbles to help keep the Seminoles out of the end zone. Redshirt sophomore Josh Jackson (16-for-26, 207 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT) got off to a nice start in his second season as the team's starting quarterback.

Notre Dame (+4 in AP, +3 in Amway): In the most talked about matchup of Week 1, Notre Dame dispatched Michigan with a 24-17 victory at home. The Fighting Irish jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter and the defense did the rest. A strip sack from Jerry Tillery and fumble recovery from Te'von Coney with 46 seconds to go sealed the win.

Biggest Fallers

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Miami (-14 in AP, -13 in Amway): After a 10-0 start last season, the Hurricanes stumbled out of the gates this year with a 33-17 loss to LSU and they took a precipitous slide down both rankings as a result. Malik Rosier (15-for-35, 259 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT) struggled under center, the running game averaged just 2.4 yards per carry and the team committed 11 penalties totaling 85 yards. A rough start all around for Miami.

Michigan (-7 in AP, -8 in Amway): Playing on the road at Notre Dame is a tough way to start the season, and the final score was close (24-17), but that didn't stop the Wolverines from tumbling down the rankings in both polls. It was a lackluster debut for quarterback Shea Patterson (20-of-30, 227 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT).

New to the Rankings

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

South Carolina: The Gamecocks were the No. 26 team in both preseason polls, so it's no surprise to see them quickly jump into the rankings. They skated to a 49-15 victory over Coastal Carolina in their opener, outgaining the Chanticleers by a staggering 557 to 243 margin in total yards. A tough test awaits South Carolina next week, as they'll take on national title hopeful Georgia.

Florida: Similarly, the Gators were the No. 27 team in both preseason polls. They also cruised to victory over a cupcake opponent, demolishing Charleston Southern by a score of 53-6. Sophomore Feleipe Franks tossed five touchdown passes and the Gators added another 203 yards on the ground.

No Longer Ranked

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Florida State (No. 19 in AP, No. 19 in Amway): The Seminoles couldn't come away with the win in new head coach Willie Taggert's debut. They turned the ball over five times and managed a lone field goal on offense in an ugly 24-3 loss to Virginia Tech.

Texas (No. 23 in AP, No 21 in Amway): While Florida State is still among the "others receiving votes" in both polls, Texas is now nowhere to be found after a 34-29 loss to Maryland. The Terrapins went 4-8 last season and were picked to finish 12th in the Big Ten by ESPN.com.