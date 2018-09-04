Amway College Football Poll 2018: Complete Week 2 Rankings Released

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide remain atop the Amway Coaches Poll for Week 2 after scoring a 51-14 blowout victory over the Louisville Cardinals to open their latest title defense.

Bama is followed by the Clemson Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes and Oklahoma Sooners in the Top Five. Here's a look at the entire set of Week 2 college football rankings, via USA Today:

1. Alabama (59 first-place votes)

2. Clemson (3)

3. Georgia

4. Ohio State (1)

5. Oklahoma

6. Wisconsin

7. Auburn

8. Notre Dame

9. Stanford

10. Penn State

11. Washington

12. USC

13. Michigan State

14. Virginia Tech

15. LSU

16. TCU

17. West Virginia

18. Mississippi State

19. Boise State

20. UCF

21. Miami (Fla.)

22. Michigan

23. Oklahoma State

24. South Carolina

25. Florida

While the Tide implemented their plan to utilize both of their quarterbacks, Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts, against the Cards, it was again clear Tagovailoa is the more dynamic option. The playing-time gap between the duo should shift further in favor of the sophomore in the months ahead.

Tagovailoa completed 12 of his 16 throws for 227 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions to lead an Alabama offense that racked up 519 yards. Hurts went 5-of-9 for 70 yards passing. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide defense held Louisville to 268 yards and forced two turnovers.

Head coach Nick Saban told reporters he was "really proud" of the team's performance but also said he understands there's room for improvement before the schedule gets tougher:

"And if we're going to meet the challenges of the future, we need to do a lot of these things a lot better and way too many mental errors, really on both sides of the ball, but more on defense. And you know, undisciplined-type penalties, basically gave the team a touchdown, just gave them a touchdown, stopped them on third down twice and had penalties two times in a row. I mean, you do that against a good team in a close game, you know what's going to happen."

Elsewhere, the Auburn Tigers scored a 21-16 victory over the Washington Huskies in the only Week 1 battle between Top 10 teams. A JaTarvious Whitlow touchdown run with just over six minutes left was the difference after Washington had taken its first lead of the contest earlier in the fourth quarter.

Tony Barnhart of the SEC Network believes that will hold up as a statement win for Auburn:

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish edged the Michigan Wolverines 24-17, the Virginia Tech Hokies earned an impressive 24-3 road win over the Florida State Seminoles, and the LSU Tigers upset the Miami Hurricanes 33-17 in Week 1's other ranked-team battles.

Looking ahead, Week 2 is headlined by a Pac-12 contest between the USC Trojans and Stanford Cardinal. Other notable matchups include Clemson vs. the Texas A&M Aggies and the Michigan State Spartans vs. the Arizona State Sun Devils.