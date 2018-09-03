Jacob deGrom Ties MLB Record with 25 Consecutive Starts Allowing 3 or Fewer Runs

Harry How/Getty Images

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom surrendered just one earned run in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, making history in the process.

DeGrom has now allowed three or fewer runs in 25 straight starts, tying a modern-era MLB record, per ESPN.com. The 30-year-old right-hander exited after six innings Monday, with his ERA falling to 1.68 for the season.

King Cole matched the feat all the way back in 1910.

Fittingly, deGrom didn't earn the win Monday despite his best efforts. The game was tied at one when he left, and Brandon Nimmo hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning to give the Mets a 4-1 lead.

Prior to Monday's game, the Mets averaged 3.43 runs in deGrom's 27 starts, which were tied for the second-fewest in baseball, per ESPN.com. DeGrom leads all pitchers in WAR (7.3) on FanGraphs, yet he's just 8-8 on the year.

He took matters into his own hands against Los Angeles, driving Jay Bruce home in the fifth for the Mets' opening run. MLB.com's Anthony DiComo noted how that's becoming a common occurrence:

In 2010, Felix Hernandez won an American League Cy Young in spite of his lackluster 13-12 overall record. It was an important moment as it showed voters were willing to look beyond just wins and losses to gauge a pitcher's overall performance.

Because of that, it's hard to see how anybody other than deGrom takes home the National League Cy Young with less than a month left in the regular season.