Josh Jackson, Virginia Tech Crush Deondre Francois, FSU in Willie Taggart Debut

The Virginia Tech Hokies already have a road conference win and victory over a top-20 opponent on their 2018 resume, and the season is one game old.

No. 20 Virginia Tech walked into No. 19 Florida State's Doak Campbell Stadium and spoiled head coach Willie Taggart's debut with a 24-3 victory in Monday's ACC showdown. The Hokies defense dictated play and kept the Seminoles out of the end zone while defending an early lead throughout.

Florida State's Deondre Francois finished 22-of-35 for 233 yards and three interceptions, while counterpart Josh Jackson went 16-of-26 for 207 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions while nursing the advantage.

Virginia Tech Only Realistic Challenger to Clemson in ACC

It wasn't a great opening weekend for the ACC as a whole.

Miami and Louisville were each smashed in high-profile games against LSU and Alabama, respectively, while North Carolina lost to Cal in another clash between Power Five conference schools. Elsewhere, Wake Forest needed overtime to escape Tulane, Syracuse allowed 42 points to Western Michigan and NC State struggled to put away James Madison.

This conference isn't exactly lining up the challengers to mighty Clemson, which is once again stacked and figures to compete for a College Football Playoff berth for the fourth straight season.

The Hokies now stand as the most realistic threat to the Tigers, which is ironic because they don't play during the regular season. That is welcome news for Virginia Tech, though, because it can rack up wins against overmatched opponents and gradually climb the rankings to set up a high-stakes battle with Clemson in the ACC Championship Game.

It even gets Miami at home in the Coastal Division, and the defense on display Monday is capable of dominating a Hurricanes squad that fell behind by as many as 30 against the Tigers on Sunday.

Clemson is talented enough to cruise into the CFP, but Virginia Tech's defense at least provides hope for those fans looking for a change in the ACC.

Willie Taggart, FSU Will Have Nightmares Over 2018 Debut

So much for the early enthusiasm of the Taggart era.

Florida State was blown-out on its home field, but it will be looking back at missed opportunities with horror when it watches the film. Ricky Aguayo missed a field goal, Nyqwan Murray had a borderline touchdown that wasn't reviewed before the offense settled for a field goal, and the offense missed a fourth down inside Virginia Tech's 25-yard line.

Even after all that and a blocked punt for a Virginia Tech touchdown, the Seminoles had 1st-and-goal in the fourth quarter with the chance to pull within eight. However, they eventually fumbled on a Wildcat play, icing their loss.

The nightmares will be about more than just missed chances, though, because the offensive line struggled and never allowed a comeback to gain momentum. Poor offensive line play will mean a number of losses down the line, which is the last thing the Seminoles want to hear after going 7-6 last season and finishing in the Independence Bowl.

One could say poor weather conditions, Francois' first game back since suffering a season-ending injury in the opener last year and Taggart's first game with a new team suggest improvement is around the corner, but the offensive line play on display Monday is unsustainable.

Cam Akers and Francois are talented playmakers, but they need holes and time to hurt opposing defenses. If they don't start getting some, it's going to be another long year in Tallahassee.

Virginia Tech's Defense Key to Coastal Division Championship

Virginia Tech's offense had its moments when Jackson hit Damon Hazelton to cap a 10-play, 75-yard march on the opening drive and then found Eric Kumah for 49 yards to bust the game open in the fourth quarter, but Monday was all about the Hokies defense.

What made the showing all the more impressive was the fact that the unit returned just four starters from a season ago.

Consistent penetration up front made Francois' life difficult on a consistent basis, which led to the turnovers and missed opportunities for the Seminoles. Trevon Hill, in particular, was unblockable at times and either occupied multiple blockers or blew past single coverage, and defensive coordinator Bud Foster mixed in timely blitzes and coverage schemes to keep Florida State guessing.

The pressure and deficit caused Francois to force the issue, which led to two interceptions by Caleb Farley, but he didn't have any support from the rushing attack against Virginia Tech's formidable front seven. The Seminoles finished with 94 yards on 28 carries, but that total was skewed by one 85-yard run by Akers.

The fact that this was the first start for so many members of the defense is a terrifying thought for the rest of the ACC. It came on the road against a difficult opponent, and there were hardly any lapses throughout the contest.

Virginia Tech's offense stalled for much of the game after the opening drive, but Jackson is a returning starter who figures to improve as the season progresses. If the inexperienced defense continues to play like it did Monday and even improves with additional experience, the Hokies are in for a big season and should win the Coastal Division with the Miami game at home.

What's Next?

Both teams should cruise in their next games on Saturday, with Florida State remaining home to face Samford and Virginia Tech hosting William & Mary.