NCAA Football Rankings 2018: Week 2 Standings for College's Top 25 Teams

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The first full weekend of college football produced a little bit of everything, which is something we've come to expect in the unpredictable sport.

A few ranked teams made loud statements against ranked opponents, while a top 10 team from a neglected power five conference earned our respect for its performance in SEC country.

The top five teams in the nation are expected to stay the same entering Week 2, as the perennial title contenders cruised against weaker opposition.

At the bottom of the top 25, a few traditional powers struggled to make good first impressions and consequently will be dropped from the polls.

Below is a look at how the Week 2 rankings should play out and some of the standout performances from Week 1.

Projected Week 2 Top 25

1. Alabama (1-0)

2. Clemson (1-0)

3. Georgia (1-0)

4. Wisconsin (1-0 )

5. Ohio State (1-0)

6. Auburn (1-0)

7. Oklahoma (1-0)

8. Notre Dame (1-0)

9. Washington (0-1)

10. Penn State (1-0)

11. Michigan State (1-0)

12. Stanford (1-0)

13. USC (1-0)

14. TCU (1-0)

15. LSU (1-0)

16. West Virginia (1-0)

17. Mississippi State (1-0)

18. Virginia Tech (1-0)

19. Michigan (0-1)

20. Miami (0-1)

21. UCF (1-0)

22. Boise State (1-0)

23. Oregon (1-0)

24. South Carolina (1-0)

25. Florida (1-0)

SEC Establishes Dominance In Week 1

As if we needed a reminder, the SEC proved in Week 1 it is still the dominant conference in college football.

Top-ranked Alabama won its first nonconference test against Louisville in blowout fashion, as the Crimson Tide put up 51 points on the ACC program.

While Alabama's performance was expected, Auburn and LSU surprised some outside observers with their Week 1 showings.

Auburn gutted out a 21-16 victory over Washington to start making their case for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Although there's still a long way to go in the season, Auburn's quality win over a team many believe to be the Pac-12's best should carry value in December.

LSU's victory stood out the most, as the Tigers wreaked havoc on Miami and came out of AT&T Stadium with a 33-17 victory over the eighth-ranked team in the nation.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Ed Orgeron's Tigers are expected to make the biggest leap in the rankings when they're released Tuesday, with an outside chance at the top 10 being a possibility.

The rest of the SEC shined as well, as the conference went 13-1 in Week 1, with Tennessee's loss to West Virginia being the only blemish.

Washington Is The Only Ranked 0-1 Team Who Should Feel Good About Itself

Washington was one of five ranked teams to fall in Week 1, but even though the Huskies dropped to 0-1, they should still be in good shape in the rankings.

The Huskies more than held their own against Auburn at a Mercedes-Benz Stadium packed with fans of the SEC West program.

What stood out the most about the Huskies is their play on defense, as they were stingy against Jarrett Stidham and Co, especially in the red zone.

While Michigan and Miami should drop toward the bottom of the rankings and Florida State and Texas will be banished from the top 25 for now, Washington has a legitimate argument to remain in the top 10.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A straight swap of positions with Auburn would drop the Huskies to No. 9 and put them in front of Penn State and Michigan State, who struggled at home with Group of Five opponents in Week 1.

Even if Chris Petersen's team falls out of the top 10, it won't be far from it after earning the respect of many for playing Auburn tough for four quarters.

Washington should bounce back right away with North Dakota coming to Seattle in Week 2, while three of their next four games will be played at Husky Stadium.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.