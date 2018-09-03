Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre Beat B-Team, Win WWE Raw Tag Team Title

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre made a major statement Monday night on Raw, defeating The B-Team to win the Raw Tag Team Championships.

The pair combined to hit their Zig Zag/Claymore combination finisher on Curtis Axel for the victory.

The Revival was originally set to challenge Axel and Bo Dallas. However, Ziggler and McIntyre attacked Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson backstage before the match, thus replacing them in the title match:

Putting Ziggler and McIntyre atop the tag division is a good move, especially after Ziggler lost the Intercontinental Championship to Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.

The manner in which they stole the title match from The Revival further establishes them as a serious threat as well. It's one thing for McIntyre to involve himself in a match, which he did during Ziggler's successful title defense against Rollins at Extreme Rules in July. It's another thing for Ziggler and McIntyre to take matters into their own hands like they did Monday night.

Plus, fans can look forward to possible matches between The Revival and Ziggler and McIntyre, which looks really good on paper. WWE could choose to further the rivalry between Ziggler and Rollins, too, by having Rollins combine with Ambrose to try to add to The Shield's title haul.

While Ziggler and McIntyre won't completely revitalize the Raw tag division, their championship reign is a nice change of pace for WWE's flagship show.